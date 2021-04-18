Man suffering gunshot wound drives self to Brookwood Medical Center

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department reports that a man suffering a gunshot wound drove himself to Brookwood Medical Center Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a call of a person shot at around 3 p.m. Sunday.

To clear up rumors, the HPD says that there was never an active shooter threat at Brookwood Medical Center, nor was the subject shot at that location.

There is no active shooter situation a Brookwood Hospital. HPD is in scene investigating a person who came to the ER suffering from a gunshot wound. — Homewood Police Dept (@HomewoodPD) April 18, 2021

Law enforcement reports that there are no suspects in custody at this time and that the subject is undergoing surgery.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with CBS 42 for updates.