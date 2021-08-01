Man struck, killed while reportedly sitting in Jefferson County roadway

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Early Sunday morning, deputies with Jefferson County responded to a call that a man had been struck while sitting in the middle of a roadway.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies were dispatched around 3:12 a.m. to the intersection of Queenstown Road and Alabama Boulevard on reports that a man was sitting in the middle of a roadway. Moments later, they received a second call from a woman stating that she had struck a person who was sitting in the middle of a roadway at that location.

When deputies arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had been struck by a gray Honda Civic. He had died from his injuries. During the investigation, deputies discovered that the driver of the Civic was legally intoxicated.

The 31-year-old woman was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Authorities say that additional charges are possible, pending the results of the investigation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s START Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the event. If you have any information regarding the investigation, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.