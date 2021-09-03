Man shoots neighbors over not lending him tools arrested in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 32-year-old man who reportedly shot his neighbors after they didn’t allow him to borrow their tools was arrested in Jefferson County early Friday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Paradise Valley road on Thursday to investigate a report of two people shot Thursday night.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that the suspect had come to the location demanding to borrow some tools. The suspect became angry when the victim declined his request, but he left the home.

A short time later, the man returned with a pistol in his hand. He began randomly firing the pistol and struck the victim and another person.

All three subjects were transported to UAB for treatment of their injuries. No life-threatening injuries were reported.

Early Friday morning, 32-year-old Brandon Scott Swack was arrested on charges of attempted murder, theft of property 1st degree and criminal mischief 1st degree.

