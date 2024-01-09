BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after a shooting left a man seriously injured Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald with BPD said that Shot Spotter alerts went off at 7701 5th Avenue North at around 1:10 p.m. Dispatchers then received calls of a person shot in the 500 block of Oporto Madrid Boulevard.

An adult male was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries by Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service.

According to Fitzgerald, the preliminary investigation suggests the victim was inside his car at the intersection of Oporto Madrid Boulevard and 5th Avenue North when a suspect shot at him and fled the scene.

There is no one in custody in this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 205-254-1764. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 205 254 7777 and remain anonymous.