BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) – A Bessemer man’s death is being investigated after he was shot and killed on Tuesday.

Hera Lorenzo Lyons, 53, of Bessemer, was pronounced dead at 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday after he was shot in the 2000 block of 16th Street North. According to the Bessemer Police Department, a family member discovered Lyons and called police.

Police are investigating Lyons’ death as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Bessemer Police at 205-481-4366 or at their tip line at 205-428-3541.