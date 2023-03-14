BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened outside Pizitz Food Hall Monday night.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the 1800 block of 2nd Avenue North at around 8:30 p.m., on reports of a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man outside of the business on a sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and transported the man to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was targeted in the shooting. A nearby business was reportedly shot into, but no one was inside.