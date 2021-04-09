Man shot multiple times on Valley Road in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was found shot multiple times inside his vehicle Thursday night, according to authorities.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Valley Road near Fairfield Boulevard at 10 p.m. Thursday to investigate reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 50-year-old man who had been shot multiple times inside of his 2015 Honda Accord. Police discovered the vehicle at a standstill blocking a lane of traffic.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital where his current condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.