Man shot, killed while walking dog on Mineral Avenue in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police say that a man who was walking his dog was shot and killed Saturday morning in the 3900 block of Mineral Avenue Southwest.

Officers with the West Precinct responded at approximately 9:37 a.m. after receiving a call of a person down. When they arrived, they found the victim lying unresponsive in the street. He suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was later identified as 61-year-old Marion Reynolds. Police say that he was walking his dog when he was shot. Detectives believe that Reynolds was targeted, however, they say a clear motive has not been established.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

If anyone has information pertaining to the case, please contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.