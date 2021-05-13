17-year-old shot, killed while visiting friend in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was shot and killed in Birmingham Wednesday as he waited to meet up with a friend, according to authorities.

After 10 p.m. Wednesday, Birmingham Police officers responded to a person shot on the 2730 block of Jefferson Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB hospital, but later died from his injuries.

James Williams, 17 of Pleasant Grove, has been identified as the victim by BPD.

No suspects have been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

