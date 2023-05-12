BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot while sitting on his porch Friday afternoon.

According to public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, the department received reports of a person shot at around 3 p.m. in the 1500 block of 19th Street North. Officers arrived and found a man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe a group of suspects were targeting a possible family member or friend of the victim who was involved in an argument with them at a separate location. The group then followed the individual to 19th Street North and fired shots at the house, striking the victim who was an innocent bystander.

The BPD does not have any suspects in custody.

Fitzgerald also stated investigators currently do not believe this crime is connected to the homicides that occurred on Elm Street Southwest or 33rd Street North within the past 24 hours.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.