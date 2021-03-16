Man shot, killed while sitting in car, Bessemer PD reports

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Bessemer say a man was killed overnight after being shot while sitting in his vehicle.

Around 1:15 a.m., Bessemer Police reported to the 1500 block of Berkley Alley on a report of a shooting.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a man shot to death while siting in a car in the alleyway.

At this time, police do not have a suspect in custody. Interviews are being conducted and police are collecting evidence.

If you have any information that may lead to an arrest in this case, call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.