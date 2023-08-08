BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man riding his bike in Birmingham was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.

According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to reports of shots fired on the 7000 block of 1st Avenue South and found 41-year-old Frederick Douglas Berry Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to UAB Hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced dead.

Police believe the shooting was not random in nature.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.