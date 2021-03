BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was shot and killed near an apartment complex in Bessemer Wednesday night, according to police.

Shaquille O’Neil Steele, 27, was shot while sitting in his parked car in the parking lot of the Cloverdale apartments near the 1100 block of Clarendon Avenue. He was discovered after 11 p.m., but Bessemer police believe the incident occurred a couple of hours earlier.

No suspects are in custody at this time. The investigation is ongoing.