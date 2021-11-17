Man shot, killed on first day of work at Pinson business

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead while being on the job for less than a day.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a business on the 1400 block of Red Hollow Road in Pinson just after midnight on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man who worked at the business had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said the victim and the suspect were both employees of the business. It’s reported that it was the victim’s first day on the job. The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker turned himself into JCSO at the scene. He has been taken to the Jefferson County Jail and is being charged with murder with no bond at this time.

The victim’s name has yet to be released.

