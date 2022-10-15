BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in Birmingham Saturday morning.

According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, two off duty officers working at a nearby nightclub were notified that a person was shot around 2:40 a.m. in the 200 block of 4th Street North.

North Precinct officers then arrived at the scene and found a man lying unresponsive in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Fitzgerald believes that the victim was at a nearby nightclub when a shooting took place across the street in the alley.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the BPD at 205-254-1764.