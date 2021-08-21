Man shot, killed in Tuscaloosa near 5th Avenue and 30th Place

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Early Saturday morning, Tuscaloosa police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 5th Avenue and 30th Place East and found a man dead.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Larry Deashean Cameron.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department received the call around midnight. The Violent Crimes Unit responded to assume the investigation.

Authorities say that this investigation is active and that they are searching for witnesses and persons of interest. Anyone who was present and witnessed the incident are encouraged by TPD to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690 or the department at 205-349-2121.