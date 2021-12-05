Man shot, killed in parking lot of Birmingham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Birmingham apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Daontay Dawon Jarrett, 30, of Birmingham was identified as the victim.

Officers with the Birmingham Police Department responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 900 block of Aspen Drive at the Adona Apartment Complex around 3 p.m. While they were on the way, the call was upgraded to a person shot at the location.

When officers arrived, they found Jarrett lying unresponsive on a staircase. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced him dead on the scene.

Investigators say that Jarrett was walking in the parking lot when an unknown suspect fired shots at him. As of Sunday night, no one is in custody.

If anyone has information pertaining to this case, please contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.