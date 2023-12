MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Midfield Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday evening.

According to MPD Chief Jesse Bell, a 22-year-old man was shot around 2 p.m. while sitting in a vehicle in the 1500 block of Griffin Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation suggests the victim was shot by a suspect in another vehicle. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

No further information is available as police continue to investigate.