Man shot, killed in his Birmingham apartment doorway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was shot and killed in the doorway of his apartment Monday night in Birmingham.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to 1083 Villa Rica Court in Birmingham just before 10 p.m. Monday to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 36-year-old man who had been shot laying in the doorway of his apartment.

Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the 36-year-old as Stanley Ray Hopson.

Authorities later found that there may have been some type of altercation inside Hopson’s apartment before the shooting occurred. Witnesses state that they heard several gunshots and saw 2 men flee the are in a black Dodge Charger with a third suspect who was driving the car.

No suspects are in custody currently. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information, they are ask to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.