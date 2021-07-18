Man shot, killed in East Lake neighborhood of Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators say that a man was shot and killed following a verbal altercation in the 7600 block of 2nd Avenue North early Saturday morning.

Treven Williams of Birmingham was identified as the victim. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. and officers with the East Precinct responded on a ShotSpotter alert and a 911 call of a person down.

When officers arrived, they found Williams on the ground in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 7600 block of 2nd Avenue North. Williams was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced him dead on the scene.

Investigators say that a verbal altercation occurred just before the shooting occurred. They say that an unknown white male fled the scene in a small sedan going eastbound on 2nd Avenue North. They also say that Williams ran a short distance before collapsing in the parking lot.

BPD says that no arrests have been made at this time.

If anyone has information pertaining to this case, please contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.