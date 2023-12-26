BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at a Dollar General Tuesday afternoon.

According to BPD officer Truman Fitzgerald, ShotSpotter reports came in around 2:30 p.m. at the Dollar General location at 2314 Warrior Road. 911 reports soon came in stating a person was shot in the location’s parking lot.

When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male who was shot lying unresponsive by a black SUV. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was sitting inside the SUV and was shot once he exited it. BPD found around 16 shell casings at the scene and believes this was a targeted attack. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call BPD directly at 205-254-1764. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 205 254 7777.