Man shot, killed in car at Tuscaloosa’s Branscomb Apartments

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit reports that a man was shot and killed in a car Saturday night at the Branscomb Apartments.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Branscomb Apartments at approximately 10:20 p.m. to find an unresponsive driver who had been shot. When medical arrived, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim was 24-year-old Jamarqus Howard.

The Violent Crimes Unit took over the case and started investigating.

After collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, Raheem Abdule Davis was charged with one count of capital murder. The 25-year-old was committed to jail with no bond.

Howard and Davis were acquaintances and had been involved in an argument prior to the shooting.