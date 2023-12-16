BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man was shot in a restaurant Saturday afternoon.

According to the BPD, officers were responding to calls of a person shot just after 12 p.m. at The Pita Stop in the 1100 block of 12th Street South. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying inside of a restaurant suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel arrived on the scene and transported the victim to UAB Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The BPD’s preliminary investigation suggests the victim was a patron inside of the restaurant. He had an issue, and he approached the owner of the restaurant and a physical altercation ensued before shots were fired and the victim was struck by gunfire.

The owner has been detained and transported to BPD Headquarters for questioning. If you have any information, you are urged to call the BPD at 205-254-1765.