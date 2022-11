Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 28-year-old man that was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday afternoon has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Brandon Tavarius Carpenter was shot while in the 500 block of 41st Street North. He was found around 1 p.m. and transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Carpenter’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the BPD at 205-254-1764.