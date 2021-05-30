Man shot, killed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department reported Sunday afternoon that a man was killed during a shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers were called to the Legacy at Country Club Apartments at 3:14 p.m. and found the victim dead in an outdoor area of the complex. The apartment is at the 1600 block of Mimosa Park Drive off Alabama Highway 69 South.

Authorities say that two residents reported that several shots were fired into their apartment at 3:57 a.m. Investigators are working to see whether the shooting and this incident are related.

No suspect is in custody at the time of this story, authorities say.

