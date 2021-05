TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department reported that a man was shot near the playground area of Snow Hinton Park Saturday evening.

Authorities say that multiple calls came in at 7:33 p.m. about several shots fired. After the shooting, the callers reported that several vehicles sped away from the scene.

Law enforcement reports that the victim is dead.

