GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, at approximately 12:35 a.m., two out-of-state co-workers were involved in an altercation on the 800 block of Thompson Street.

Allegedly, one of the subjects pulled out a gun in the hotel parking lot and shot the other. He then fled the scene.

Gardendale officers and detectives, with the help of Tupelo Mississippi Police Department, were able to track and apprehended the suspect without incident.

The male shot at the scene was declared dead upon arrival.

No names are being released at this time pending charges and notification of family.