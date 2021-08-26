Man shot, killed at Ensley convenient store

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 47-year-old man was shot and killed in the middle of a convenient store in Ensley Wednesday night.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot inside the Smart Food Mart convenient store on the 900 block of 20th Street in Ensley just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Kevin Devose, 47, of Birmingham, laying on the floor in a store isle suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. Devose was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation indicates Devose was involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect inside the store before being shot. The suspect fled from the store on foot running north on Avenue I.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.