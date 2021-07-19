Man shot, killed outside Birmingham convenient store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was shot and killed outside a Birmingham convenient store Sunday night.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers responded to a person shot at the Spur Convenient Store located on the 940 block of Pike Road in Birmingham. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man lying unresponsive next to a Black Dodge Challenger suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations suggest an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at the victim prior to leaving the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

