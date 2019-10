BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers responded to a shooting Monday afternoon involving a man who was shot in the stomach.

After 5 p.m., a call was made to the corner of Boise Avenue and 14th Place SW near Elmwood Cemetery regarding a shooting. According to Sgt. Johnny Williams of the Birmingham Police Department, the victim was responsive and talking with emergency personnel and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

