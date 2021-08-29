Man shot in Pratt City community, dies from injuries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sunday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a person shot and found that a man had been transported to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds in the Pratt City community.

Artez McGowen, 21, was identified as the victim. The incident occurred at the 500 block of Avenue G.

Officers responded around 1:51 p.m. and found that McGowen was already transported to the hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue. They said that the victim was found on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. Detectives were later notified that the victim died from his injuries.

The Birmingham Police Department said that the preliminary investigation suggested that the fatal shots were fired from a vehicle in a drive by shooting. They said that the suspect’s vehicle fled the scene in a midsize sedan.

Authorities say that no arrests have been made.

If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.