Man shot in Ensley neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports that a man was shot in the Ensley neighborhood Friday night.

Officers were dispatched at 7:15 p.m. to the 1500 block of Warrior Road on reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say that there are no suspects in custody at this time.

