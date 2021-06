BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was shot at the 1200 block of 44th Street North in Avon Park, authorities say.

Officers with the Birmingham Police Department’s South Precinct were dispatched shortly before 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one is in custody at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.