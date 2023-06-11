BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead.

According to BPD, offices arrived to the 4100 block of 49th Terrace North at around 2:05 a.m. on reports of shots fired and a person lying in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers found a young man lying unresponsive in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Preliminary investigation suggests that a party was being held at a residence when an argument began and shots were fired. There is currently no-one in custody.

If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.