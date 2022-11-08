BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Birmingham after police responded to the call of a man shot Tuesday morning.

According to Sgt. Monica Law with the Birmingham Police Department, West Precinct officers received a call of a home invasion in the 5300 block of Avenue O around 12:46 a.m. The homeowner stated that they believed they had shot the intruder.

Two minutes later, a call came in stating that a man was shot at the Chevron gas station in the 1300 block of Bessemer Road. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the call and transported the man to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died a few hours later.

Due to the close proximity of the reported home invasion and where the man who had been shot was found, police believe the shooting is connected.

Police say that the homeowner cooperated with investigators, who will later present their findings to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.