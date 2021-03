Police on the scene of a shooting on Fields Lane in Birmingham. (Courtesy Toby Carter)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating shooting on Fields Lane.

According to Sgt. Joni Money, one man was shot during a domestic situation in the 700 block of Fields Lane. The shooting was reportedly the result of one person acting in self-defense.

No other information has been released.