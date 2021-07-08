Man shot during alleged domestic dispute in South Highlands

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department found a man with a gunshot wound Thursday evening when responding to the 700 block of 81st Place South.

At approximately 6:05 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Authorities say that the preliminary investigation suggests that the incident came from an ongoing domestic dispute, which led to an exchange of gunfire.

The man was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A female suspect was taken into custody for questioning. Authorities say that an investigation is underway.