Man shot dead in Greensboro Saturday night

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are currently investigating a case where one man was shot to death in Greensboro Saturday.

An unidentified 32-year-old man was shot at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday on Ward Street. The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation has been brought in to investigate the case.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon.

