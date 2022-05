BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a 38-year-old man was found shot dead Friday.

According to Lt. Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, Warren Witherspoon was shot at 24th and Berkley Avenue after an argument in a car.

Clemons tells CBS 42 that the shooter was a 17-year-old that initially left the scene.

The teen turned himself in to BPD Saturday evening. He has been charged with murder as an adult.

No other information is available at this time.