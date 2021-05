TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was injured in a shooting at the Woodlawn Manor apartment complex Thursday afternoon in Tuscaloosa.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department reports that the call came in at 2:35 p.m. Thursday about a man who had been shot in the 3800 block of 1st Avenue. The victim was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

As of Thursday afternoon, there was no suspect in custody.

