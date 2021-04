TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Police Department officers are working the scene of a shooting at Hay Court.

According to police, a call came in at 4:50 p.m. Friday about gunshots heard in the area. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot behind one of the buildings of the housing complex. The victim was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center with possibly life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.