Man shot at Birmingham club, dies from injuries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Early Sunday morning, a man was shot at the Empire Gentleman’s Club in Birmingham and later died from his injuries, authorities said.

Officers with the North Precinct received reports at around 6:10 a.m. that a person was shot at the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North. When officers arrived, they learned that the victim had been transported to UAB Hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue. The victim had life-threatening injuries.

Birmingham 911 Communications notified officers that the victim died from his injuries at UAB Hospital.

BPD said that the preliminary investigation suggests the victim and an unknown suspect were in a verbal argument at the location when the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the victim, ultimately striking him. The suspect then fled the scene.

This is Birmingham’s 64th homicide investigation of 2021 with 7 justifiable death investigations, according to a press release.

If there is anyone who has additional information pertaining to this case, please contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.