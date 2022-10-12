WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after an apparent car robbery Wednesday.

According to WCSO, officers arrived on a call regarding a shooting on Highway 195 around the 4000 block. Upon arrival, officers noticed a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. During the investigation, it was determined that the owner of the residence discovered someone trying to steal his vehicle.

The owner confronted the subject and the suspect began assaulting the owner of the vehicle, resulting in the suspect being shot. It was also determined that the suspect was recently reported as a missing person out of Tennessee.

The suspect was transported to a medical facility to receive treatment for their injuries.

