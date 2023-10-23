TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was stabbed Friday and suffered serious injuries, according to the Northport Police Department (NPD).

According to NPD, officers arrived to the West Circle Apartments around 7 p.m. on reports of a stabbing. Officers located a 69-year-old man who was stabbed, suffering from serious injuries.

After an investigation, a warrant was obtained for Courtney May, 35. She reportedly fled the scene, but was arrested and charged with first-degree assault Monday morning. She’s currently in custody with a bond to be set later by the court.