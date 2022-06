BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday afternoon.

According to BPD, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2100 block of Powderly Avenue. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of “serious injuries.”

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

No other information has been released.