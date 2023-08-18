BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and seriously injured at a Family Dollar parking lot Friday.

According to BPD public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, BPD officers received a report of three people shot at a Family Dollar at 2224 Bessemer Road at around 3:13 p.m.

Police arrived on the scene and found a man who was shot and a woman who was grazed by a bullet. The man was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The woman was treated on the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel.

The BPD believes the suspect approached the victim’s car and fired shots. The BPD does not have the suspect in custody and thinks the victim was targeted.

Fitzgerald confirmed a 6-month-old baby was inside the car during the shooting but was not injured.

“It just speaks to the type of criminal element that we have in Birmingham, that you would pull up to a car, let me add that was parked in a handicap space, for one,” Fitzgerald said. “You fire shots, almost kill [the man], almost kill a 6-month-old child that had nothing to do with the situation, and you almost killed an innocent older woman who had nothing to do with this situation at all.”

Police hope surveillance cameras in the area will help them identify the shooter. Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call the BPD or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.