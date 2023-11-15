ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was sentenced to over 50 years in prison on Wednesday after being found guilty of murder earlier this year.

Brian Shaw, 67, was found dead from multiple gun wounds when police arrived at his Ladonna Drive residence in Odenville on May 25, 2021, according to a press release.

Police arrested Charles Lawrence Grimmett III for the murder of Brian Shaw and later Andray La’Quarn Pope, Jr. turned himself in.

In August 2023, Pope was found guilty of murder, theft of property in the first degree and possession of a forged instrument.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 30 years for the charge of murder, 20 years for theft of property in the first degree and five years for possession of a forged instrument.