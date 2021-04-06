Man sentenced to life in prison for attempting to kill Aliceville assistant police chief

A mugshot of John Robert Taylor, who was sentenced for attempting to murder an assistant police chief. (Courtesy of Fayette County District Attorney’s Office)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who attempted to shoot Aliceville Assistant Police Chief Tony Thrasher outside a convenience store back in 2015 will now spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Monday, John Robert Taylor was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The sentencing came after the 65-year-old man was found guilty of attempted murder, public intoxication, and resisting arrest back in October.

Announcing the sentence, Circuit Judge Samuel Junkin noted that Taylor had no respect for Alabama’s laws, referencing how he had been arrested over 40 times in his life.

“I think the Court sent a very clear message that there will be severe consequences for those that commit acts of violence in the 24th Circuit, especially against members of law enforcement,” Junkin said in a written statement.

On April 3, 2015, Thrasher stopped at the B-Mart Convenience Store on Mobile Road in Aliceville for a drink and noticed that Taylor, whom he believed to be drunk at the time, had been in a verbal altercation with the store manager. Taylor reportedly resisted arrest and pulled a handgun when Thrasher attempted to arrest him on public intoxication charges. Thrasher said he saw Taylor try to pull the trigger several times before he deployed a Taser on Taylor and took him into custody.

“Based on the violent nature of the offense and Taylor’s prior criminal history, I asked the court to sentence him to life without the possibility of parole,” District Attorney Andy Hamlin said in a press release. “This is the only way that I am certain that the public is protected.”