Man sentenced to 20 years for armed robbery of Wendy’s in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old man will serve 20 years in prison for his role in the armed robbery of a Tuscaloosa Wendy’s restaurant back in 2019.

On Wednesday, Terrance Leroy Wilson pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and unrelated charges of second-degree assault and first-degree receiving stolen property.

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Wilson and another man ambushed a Wendy’s employee from behind a dumpster at 4 a.m. on June 28, 2019. The men, wearing masks and armed, followed the employee into the restaurant.

Police claimed one of them fired a shot that struck the building as they ran inside. When in the restaurant, they pointed the handgun at a worker who was closing up. The employees were able to flee to safety. Police say one of the robbers took $250 from a cash drawer in the office before leaving.

“Investigators worked diligently to locate video, track down evidence and find witnesses who provided good information about the suspects and their movements before and after the robbery,” Capt. Kip Hart saidin a press release.

Wilson will serve 20 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections.