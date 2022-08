TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 23-year-old man has been sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in relation to a 2020 case.

According to authorities, a disturbing video posted on Facebook showed Blane Colburn dumping three puppies from a crate and throwing two of them against a bathroom wall.

One of the puppies suffered bruised ribs but made a full recovery.

Colburn is serving a three-month jail sentence. He will be on probation for three years after he is released.